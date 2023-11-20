Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRKN is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRKN is $90.00, which is $89.78 above the current price. The public float for CRKN is 12.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on November 20, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has soared by 11.52 in relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-07 that LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2023 conference call on November 14, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:30 a.m.

CRKN’s Market Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has experienced a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.55% drop in the past month, and a -87.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.41% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.01% for CRKN’s stock, with a -96.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -47.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.71%, as shares sank -12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2336. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp saw -98.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -363.23, with -238.16 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 679.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.17. Total debt to assets is 54.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 89.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.