Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) by analysts is $81.84, which is $6.26 above the current market price. The public float for CL is 822.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of CL was 4.34M shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.53 in relation to its previous close of 75.98. However, the company has experienced a 0.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-19 that While getting to retirement age can be a blessing and a curse, the reality of counting on the U.S.

CL’s Market Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has seen a 0.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.27% gain in the past month and a 2.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for CL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.44% for CL’s stock, with a 0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $87 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CL Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.63. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Co. saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from CAHILL JOHN T, who sale 6,329 shares at the price of $74.92 back on Nov 03. After this action, CAHILL JOHN T now owns 24,686 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co., valued at $474,170 using the latest closing price.

Kooyman John W, the Chief of Staff of Colgate-Palmolive Co., sale 3,000 shares at $75.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Kooyman John W is holding 5,347 shares at $225,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Co. stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.06. Equity return is now at value 517.78, with 9.82 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,311.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.85. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,278.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.