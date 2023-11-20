Coinbase Global Inc (COIN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) is $86.24, which is -$12.81 below the current market price. The public float for COIN is 179.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COIN on November 20, 2023 was 8.26M shares.

The stock price of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has jumped by 2.20 compared to previous close of 96.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-11-16 that Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) stock price has been in a strong rally this year, helped by the strong performance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The shares jumped to a high of $96.80, the highest point since July 14th.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN’s stock has risen by 6.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.50% and a quarterly rise of 31.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.51% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.54% for COIN’s stock, with a 37.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at 24.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +32.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.49. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw 179.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Haun Kathryn, who sale 3,447 shares at the price of $99.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Haun Kathryn now owns 109,146 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $341,253 using the latest closing price.

Haun Kathryn, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $99.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Haun Kathryn is holding 112,593 shares at $495,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -12.74, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.