Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.55 in relation to its previous close of 27.08. However, the company has experienced a 10.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-07 that Bill Gross, the Bond King, is back in the news this week. Last week, I detailed how Bill Gross focused on equity arbitrage opportunities while forecasting a recession.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CFG is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CFG is $31.37, which is $3.6 above the current price. The public float for CFG is 463.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFG on November 20, 2023 was 5.48M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

The stock of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) has seen a 10.33% increase in the past week, with a 11.62% rise in the past month, and a 1.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for CFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.08% for CFG stock, with a simple moving average of -6.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CFG Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +16.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG rose by +10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.98. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc saw -29.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Lillis Terrance, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.86 back on Oct 27. After this action, Lillis Terrance now owns 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc, valued at $22,865 using the latest closing price.

Lillis Terrance, the Director of Citizens Financial Group Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $26.39 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Lillis Terrance is holding 3,000 shares at $26,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc stands at +22.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 71.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.72. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.