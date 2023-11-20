Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) Stock Experiences -32.05% Monthly Change

The stock of Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has seen a -22.35% decrease in the past week, with a -32.05% drop in the past month, and a -20.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.93% for CJET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.15% for CJET’s stock, with a -67.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) Right Now?

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CJET is 14.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CJET on November 20, 2023 was 104.38K shares.

CJET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) has dropped by -13.03 compared to previous close of 2.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-05 that Chijet Motor (NASDAQ: CJET ) stock is rising higher on Monday following the EV company’s public debut on Friday. Chijet Motor’s stock, which trades under the CJET ticker, first started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on June 2.

CJET Trading at -16.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.81%, as shares sank -26.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET fell by -22.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3242. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc saw -83.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

The total capital return value is set at -1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.71, with 0.67 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.