Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Chegg Inc (CHGG) has seen a 14.79% increase in the past week, with a 16.57% gain in the past month, and a 0.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for CHGG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.77% for CHGG stock, with a simple moving average of -15.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chegg Inc (CHGG) is $10.15, which is $0.37 above the current market price. The public float for CHGG is 111.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHGG on November 20, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

CHGG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has decreased by -6.50 when compared to last closing price of 10.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-19 that If you didn’t jump on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR ), or any of the other big-name AI stocks this year, don’t worry. You haven’t missed your chance because many smaller AI companies are flying under the radar.

CHGG Trading at 10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +16.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG rose by +13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, Chegg Inc saw -61.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 1,547 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Sep 13. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 429,501 shares of Chegg Inc, valued at $15,563 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Nathan J., the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Chegg Inc, sale 818 shares at $10.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Schultz Nathan J. is holding 434,816 shares at $8,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+74.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc stands at +34.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Chegg Inc (CHGG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 49.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chegg Inc (CHGG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.