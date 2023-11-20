Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CELH is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CELH is $71.05, which is $21.08 above the current price. The public float for CELH is 138.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on November 20, 2023 was 4.48M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CELH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) has plunged by -0.14 when compared to previous closing price of 50.04, but the company has seen a -13.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-19 that Celsius is expanding rapidly within its fitness beverage niche. Shopify offers investors a unique way to bet on e-commerce growth and adoption.

CELH’s Market Performance

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has seen a -13.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.81% decline in the past month and a -15.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for CELH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.89% for CELH’s stock, with a 9.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $217 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CELH Trading at -12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH fell by -13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.65. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc saw 44.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Castaldo Nicholas, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $181.58 back on Aug 23. After this action, Castaldo Nicholas now owns 110,491 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc, valued at $9,986,900 using the latest closing price.

David Toby, the Executive Vice President of Celsius Holdings Inc, sale 54,941 shares at $178.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that David Toby is holding 37,576 shares at $9,794,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.