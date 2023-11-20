Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has gone up by 20.00% for the week, with a 11.11% rise in the past month and a -33.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.30% for CRDF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.32% for CRDF’s stock, with a -24.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) is $8.50, which is $7.3 above the current market price. The public float for CRDF is 39.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDF on November 20, 2023 was 693.31K shares.

CRDF) stock’s latest price update

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF)’s stock price has soared by 13.21 in relation to previous closing price of 1.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kiki Patel – IR, Gilmartin Group Mark Erlander – CEO Jamie Levine – CFO Conference Call Participants Mark Frahm – TD Cowen Joe Catanzaro – Piper Sandler Companies Andy Hsieh – William Blair & Company Operator Welcome to the Cardiff Oncology third-quarter 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call. [Operator Instructions].

CRDF Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.70%, as shares surge +10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0644. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from Erlander Mark, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Nov 25. After this action, Erlander Mark now owns 24,481 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc, valued at $14,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10337.31 for the present operating margin

+48.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardiff Oncology Inc stands at -10026.94. The total capital return value is set at -31.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.78. Equity return is now at value -42.71, with -38.48 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 2.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.49. Total debt to assets is 2.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -106.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.