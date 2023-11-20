Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) is 14.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPB is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) is $45.09, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for CPB is 196.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% of that float. On November 20, 2023, CPB’s average trading volume was 2.87M shares.

CPB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) has decreased by -0.61 when compared to last closing price of 41.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Amid soaring inflation, interest rates have also surged. Fixed income options such as certificates of deposit are paying the highest interest rates that they’ve offered in more than a decade.

CPB’s Market Performance

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) has seen a 1.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.77% gain in the past month and a -2.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for CPB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.95% for CPB’s stock, with a -13.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $50 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPB Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.55. In addition, Campbell Soup Co. saw -27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Polomski Stanley, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $43.35 back on Sep 14. After this action, Polomski Stanley now owns 33,162 shares of Campbell Soup Co., valued at $346,767 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Co., sale 37,354 shares at $56.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 99,385 shares at $2,123,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.58 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Co. stands at +9.17. The total capital return value is set at 16.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 24.54, with 7.16 for asset returns.

Based on Campbell Soup Co. (CPB), the company’s capital structure generated 135.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.57. Total debt to assets is 41.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.