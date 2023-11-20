C3.ai Inc (AI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) has jumped by 0.96 compared to previous close of 29.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-19 that Growing demand for AI has fueled a tech-driven rally this year. C3.ai is widely regarded as the poster child for the AI opportunity, but there’s a better option.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for C3.ai Inc (AI) is $26.09, which is -$3.22 below the current market price. The public float for AI is 101.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 35.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AI on November 20, 2023 was 8.11M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

The stock of C3.ai Inc (AI) has seen a 9.69% increase in the past week, with a 16.17% rise in the past month, and a -7.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.57% for AI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.78% for AI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $40 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AI Trading at 12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +20.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.71. In addition, C3.ai Inc saw 161.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $42.00 back on Jul 31. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 161,664 shares of C3.ai Inc, valued at $504,000 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN RICHARD C, the Director of C3.ai Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $42.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that LEVIN RICHARD C is holding 173,664 shares at $504,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.88 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc stands at -100.77. The total capital return value is set at -29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.11. Equity return is now at value -27.34, with -23.47 for asset returns.

Based on C3.ai Inc (AI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.09. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, C3.ai Inc (AI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.