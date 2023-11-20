Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has gone down by -10.06% for the week, with a -75.86% drop in the past month and a -94.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 26.66% for BRSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.23% for BRSH’s stock, with a -96.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.82.

The public float for BRSH is 1.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.94% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BRSH was 1.45M shares.

BRSH) stock’s latest price update

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH)’s stock price has plunge by 4.58relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.06% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ: BRSH ) stock is rising on Thursday after the oral care company announced an update concerning its warrants. According to a filing, Bruush Oral Care has reached an agreement with certain holders of its warrants for them to exercise them.

BRSH Trading at -77.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.63%, as shares sank -66.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2366. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -98.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.