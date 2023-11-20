Bloom Energy Corp’s (BE) Stock: A 15.50% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has gone up by 19.26% for the week, with a 5.28% rise in the past month and a -12.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.04% for BE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.50% for BE’s stock, with a -22.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BE is 2.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BE is $21.40, which is $8.83 above the current price. The public float for BE is 196.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BE on November 20, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

BE) stock’s latest price update

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE)’s stock price has plunge by 1.21relation to previous closing price of 12.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 19.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Amidst a global green energy revolution, hydrogen stocks are emerging as a dynamic investment opportunity. Industry giants like Bank of America and Goldman Sachs anticipate hydrogen evolving into an $11 trillion market.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $15 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BE Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE rose by +19.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.95. In addition, Bloom Energy Corp saw -34.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, who sale 1,525 shares at the price of $12.39 back on Nov 16. After this action, SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE now owns 82,158 shares of Bloom Energy Corp, valued at $18,895 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Guillermo, the EVP, Sales – Americas of Bloom Energy Corp, sale 3,792 shares at $12.47 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Brooks Guillermo is holding 143,401 shares at $47,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.77 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corp stands at -25.14. The total capital return value is set at -19.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.79. Equity return is now at value -81.52, with -16.54 for asset returns.

Based on Bloom Energy Corp (BE), the company’s capital structure generated 301.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.08. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.