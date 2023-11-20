Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK)’s stock price has dropped by -7.57 in relation to previous closing price of 4.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-16 that Blink Charging announced the launch of its next-gen EQ 200 charger technology in the U.K. and Ireland this week. Shares of the EV-charging equipment specialist also responded favorably to data indicating softer-than-expected inflation and wholesale input costs.

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 7 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blink Charging Co (BLNK) is $9.33, which is $5.42 above the current market price. The public float for BLNK is 60.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLNK on November 20, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

BLNK’s Market Performance

BLNK stock saw an increase of 27.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 36.24% and a quarterly increase of -16.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.26% for Blink Charging Co (BLNK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.28% for BLNK’s stock, with a -36.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BLNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLNK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $7 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLNK Trading at 26.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.35%, as shares surge +45.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK rose by +27.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Blink Charging Co saw -64.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from FARKAS MICHAEL D, who sale 52,000 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Sep 28. After this action, FARKAS MICHAEL D now owns 2,578,616 shares of Blink Charging Co, valued at $158,184 using the latest closing price.

FARKAS MICHAEL D, the Former Director Chairman & CEO of Blink Charging Co, sale 26,000 shares at $3.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that FARKAS MICHAEL D is holding 2,630,616 shares at $81,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.64 for the present operating margin

-87.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blink Charging Co stands at -149.76. The total capital return value is set at -35.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.17. Equity return is now at value -86.74, with -58.40 for asset returns.

Based on Blink Charging Co (BLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blink Charging Co (BLNK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.