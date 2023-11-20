Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) is $7.00, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for BTM is 3.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTM on November 20, 2023 was 107.03K shares.

BTM) stock’s latest price update

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM)’s stock price has dropped by -9.57 in relation to previous closing price of 2.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Bitcoin Depot plans to release results before the market open on the same day.

BTM’s Market Performance

BTM’s stock has fallen by -19.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.25% and a quarterly drop of -29.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.65% for Bitcoin Depot Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.13% for BTM’s stock, with a -68.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTM Trading at -20.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares sank -22.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTM fell by -19.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Bitcoin Depot Inc saw -79.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTM

The total capital return value is set at -3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value -10.41, with -7.97 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.