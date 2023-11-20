Bilibili Inc ADR’s (BILI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BILI stock has gone down by -1.20%, with a monthly gain of 10.07% and a quarterly plunge of -5.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for Bilibili Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.79% for BILI’s stock, with a -19.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BILI is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BILI is $140.17, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for BILI is 323.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.90% of that float. The average trading volume for BILI on November 20, 2023 was 5.20M shares.

BILI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) has plunged by -0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 14.04, but the company has seen a -1.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-16 that SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets. The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 29, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 29, 2023).

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BILI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BILI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $18 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BILI Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.95. In addition, Bilibili Inc ADR saw -40.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Equity return is now at value -31.16, with -12.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.