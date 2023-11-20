Ault Alliance Inc (AULT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) is $419.50, which is $419.39 above the current market price. The public float for AULT is 10.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AULT on November 20, 2023 was 8.78M shares.

AULT) stock’s latest price update

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has dropped by -5.05 in relation to previous closing price of 0.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Stocks are down on Thursday but it’s not due to any negative news that’s affecting the market today. Instead, it looks like stocks are simply taking a break from recent rallies that have sent shares higher.

AULT’s Market Performance

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) has experienced a -2.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.28% drop in the past month, and a -93.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.71% for AULT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.44% for AULT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -98.89% for the last 200 days.

AULT Trading at -63.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -23.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1288. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc saw -99.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $0.01 back on Nov 01. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 10,990,142 shares of Ault Alliance Inc, valued at $300 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc, purchase 37,000 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 148,462 shares at $28,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc stands at -135.35. The total capital return value is set at -9.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.42. Equity return is now at value -111.35, with -48.55 for asset returns.

Based on Ault Alliance Inc (AULT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.63. Total debt to assets is 27.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.