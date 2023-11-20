Assure Holdings Corp’s (IONM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) has gone up by 6.25% for the week, with a 15.60% rise in the past month and a -32.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.42% for IONM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.31% for IONM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -84.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50.

The public float for IONM is 5.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONM on November 20, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

IONM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) has dropped by -6.80 compared to previous close of 0.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Brett Maas – Investor Relations John Farlinger – Director, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer John Price – Chief Financial Officer Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Assure Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

IONM Trading at 10.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.68%, as shares surge +15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2526. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp saw -94.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 11. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 175,025 shares of Assure Holdings Corp, valued at $7,579 using the latest closing price.

Burian Martin Andrew, the Director of Assure Holdings Corp, sale 2,609 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Burian Martin Andrew is holding 250 shares at $7,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Equity return is now at value -35.52, with -21.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.