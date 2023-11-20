Aspira Women’s Health Inc (AWH) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Aspira Women’s Health Inc (AWH) has seen a -20.34% decrease in the past week, with a -43.08% drop in the past month, and a 17.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.82% for AWH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.75% for AWH’s stock, with a -30.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspira Women’s Health Inc (NASDAQ: AWH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AWH is also noteworthy at 2.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AWH is $4.80, which is $1.55 above than the current price. The public float for AWH is 6.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume of AWH on November 20, 2023 was 60.15K shares.

The stock of Aspira Women’s Health Inc (NASDAQ: AWH) has decreased by -9.22 when compared to last closing price of 3.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Nicole Sandford – President and Chief Executive Officer Torsten Hombeck – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ben Haynor – Alliance Global Partners Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Aspira Women’s Health Incorporated Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AWH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AWH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on January 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AWH Trading at -34.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.53%, as shares sank -43.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWH fell by -20.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Aspira Women’s Health Inc saw -34.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWH starting from Hombeck Torsten, who purchase 2,246 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Sep 08. After this action, Hombeck Torsten now owns 3,000 shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc, valued at $9,658 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the 10% Owner of Aspira Women’s Health Inc, purchase 181,800 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 1,883,656 shares at $499,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-379.84 for the present operating margin

+52.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspira Women’s Health Inc stands at -365.16. The total capital return value is set at -137.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.63. Equity return is now at value -397.49, with -128.24 for asset returns.

Based on Aspira Women’s Health Inc (AWH), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.44. Total debt to assets is 22.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Aspira Women’s Health Inc (AWH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.