Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) has increased by 9.31 when compared to last closing price of 2.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARQT is 77.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARQT on November 20, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

ARQT’s Market Performance

The stock of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has seen a 5.69% increase in the past week, with a -9.53% drop in the past month, and a -70.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.55% for ARQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for ARQT stock, with a simple moving average of -76.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $4 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARQT Trading at -44.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.55%, as shares sank -9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc saw -84.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L., who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Oct 24. After this action, Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L. now owns 8,764,232 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Burnett Patrick sale 1,605 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Burnett Patrick is holding 58,357 shares at $11,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8183.04 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -8449.76. The total capital return value is set at -76.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.22. Equity return is now at value -122.80, with -72.65 for asset returns.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.15. Total debt to assets is 45.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.