Apple Inc (AAPL) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AAPL stock has gone up by 1.77%, with a monthly gain of 8.11% and a quarterly surge of 7.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Apple Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.64% for AAPL’s stock, with a 9.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apple Inc (AAPL) is $196.31, which is $6.62 above the current market price. The public float for AAPL is 15.54B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAPL on November 20, 2023 was 58.98M shares.

AAPL) stock’s latest price update

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 189.71. However, the company has seen a 1.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-19 that Apple has been building a digital advertising business across its own apps for several years. But one source of ad revenue outdoes everything else Apple does.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $195 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAPL Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.71. In addition, Apple Inc saw 45.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from KONDO CHRIS, who sale 4,806 shares at the price of $184.04 back on Nov 10. After this action, KONDO CHRIS now owns 34,687 shares of Apple Inc, valued at $884,496 using the latest closing price.

Maestri Luca, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Apple Inc, sale 31,685 shares at $178.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Maestri Luca is holding 107,661 shares at $5,661,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.82 for the present operating margin

+44.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc stands at +25.31. The total capital return value is set at 61.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.95. Equity return is now at value 171.95, with 27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 199.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.60. Total debt to assets is 35.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apple Inc (AAPL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.