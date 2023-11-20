Apollomics Inc (APLM) Stock Records -85.30% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, APLM stock has gone down by -7.20%, with a monthly decline of -58.01% and a quarterly plunge of -85.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.66% for Apollomics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.87% for APLM’s stock, with a -87.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ: APLM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apollomics Inc (APLM) by analysts is $14.00, which is $13.24 above the current market price. The public float for APLM is 4.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.90% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of APLM was 2.72M shares.

APLM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ: APLM) has decreased by -10.59 when compared to last closing price of 0.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-27 that Apollomics (NASDAQ: APLM ) stock is rising higher on Friday as the shares bounce back on recent study results. Those study results cover the “efficacy response of a patient treated with vebreltinib for GBM with PTPRZ-MET fusion.

APLM Trading at -66.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.45%, as shares sank -56.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLM fell by -7.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8228. In addition, Apollomics Inc saw -92.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APLM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apollomics Inc (APLM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.