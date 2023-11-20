Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)

The 36-month beta value for RPTX is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RPTX is $23.50, which is $18.48 above than the current price. The public float for RPTX is 31.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. The average trading volume of RPTX on November 20, 2023 was 290.08K shares.

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.71 compared to its previous closing price of 5.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 30.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Repare Therapeutics presented preliminary results from the phase 1 MYTHIC study using the lunresertib and camonsertib combination for the treatment of patients with multiple solid tumor types. The biotech plans to complete the phase 1 expansion portion of the phase 1 MYTHIC study and release results in 2024. Plus, potentially initiating late-stage trials in 2024 thereafter. Highly impressive data from the lunresertib and camonsertib combination was observed in patients with gynecological tumors, where the OR was 60%.

RPTX’s Market Performance

Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) has experienced a 30.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.06% rise in the past month, and a -51.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.21% for RPTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.78% for RPTX’s stock, with a -47.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPTX Trading at -30.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.76%, as shares surge +15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPTX rose by +30.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Repare Therapeutics Inc saw -65.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPTX starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 295,745 shares at the price of $5.38 back on Nov 16. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 5,309,432 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,592,202 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the 10% Owner of Repare Therapeutics Inc, purchase 931,556 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 5,155,739 shares at $4,657,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.93 for the present operating margin

+96.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repare Therapeutics Inc stands at -22.03. The total capital return value is set at -6.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.07. Equity return is now at value -36.14, with -28.01 for asset returns.

Based on Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.