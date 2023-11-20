Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) is above average at 1173.75x.

The public float for AIRE is 5.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of AIRE on November 20, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

The stock price of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) has dropped by -22.40 compared to previous close of 12.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 113.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ: AIRE ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the real estate technology company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why AIRE stock is up today.

AIRE’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -77.48% for AIRE’s stock, with a -77.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIRE Trading at -77.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.37% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRE rose by +113.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, reAlpha Tech Corp. saw -97.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.