Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) is above average at 15.41x. The 36-month beta value for NGVC is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NGVC is $14.50, which is -$1.17 below than the current price. The public float for NGVC is 11.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume of NGVC on November 20, 2023 was 31.36K shares.

The stock of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) has increased by 22.42 when compared to last closing price of 12.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jessica Thiessen – Vice President, Treasurer Kemper Isely – Co-President Todd Dissinger – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Mushkin – R5 Capital Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Natural Grocers’ Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

NGVC’s Market Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) has experienced a 25.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.23% rise in the past month, and a 14.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for NGVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.00% for NGVC’s stock, with a 31.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGVC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGVC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NGVC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NGVC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $14 based on the research report published on October 09, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NGVC Trading at 21.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +20.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGVC rose by +25.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.88. In addition, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc saw 71.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.95 for the present operating margin

+28.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc stands at +2.04. Equity return is now at value 14.23, with 3.49 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.