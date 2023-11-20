Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Medtronic Plc (MDT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) is above average at 27.53x. The 36-month beta value for MDT is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MDT is $89.83, which is $15.07 above than the current price. The public float for MDT is 1.33B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume of MDT on November 20, 2023 was 6.56M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MDT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) has decreased by -0.16 when compared to last closing price of 74.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-11-17 that The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the use of Medtronic’s treatment device in a surgery called renal denervation in patients whose high blood pressure cannot be controlled by drugs, the company said.

MDT’s Market Performance

MDT’s stock has risen by 5.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.33% and a quarterly drop of -8.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Medtronic Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for MDT’s stock, with a -9.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MDT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MDT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $90 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDT Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDT rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.91. In addition, Medtronic Plc saw -3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDT starting from Smith Gregory L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $83.84 back on Aug 23. After this action, Smith Gregory L now owns 46,723 shares of Medtronic Plc, valued at $838,400 using the latest closing price.

Wall Brett A., the EVP & Pres Neuroscience of Medtronic Plc, sale 1,000 shares at $83.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Wall Brett A. is holding 33,573 shares at $83,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.65 for the present operating margin

+60.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medtronic Plc stands at +12.03. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.00. Equity return is now at value 6.97, with 4.01 for asset returns.

Based on Medtronic Plc (MDT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.05. Total debt to assets is 27.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Medtronic Plc (MDT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.