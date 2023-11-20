Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BGC Group Inc (BGC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) is above average at 61.53x. The 36-month beta value for BGC is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BGC is $8.00, which is $1.39 above than the current price. BGC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of BGC on November 20, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BGC) stock’s latest price update

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 6.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that BGC Group (BGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago.

BGC’s Market Performance

BGC Group Inc (BGC) has seen a 5.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.46% gain in the past month and a 33.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for BGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.48% for BGC’s stock, with a 33.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BGC Trading at 15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.68% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGC rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, BGC Group Inc saw 75.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.87 for the present operating margin

+91.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for BGC Group Inc stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.67. Equity return is now at value 5.94, with 0.89 for asset returns.

Based on BGC Group Inc (BGC), the company’s capital structure generated 181.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.44. Total debt to assets is 39.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, BGC Group Inc (BGC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.