An In-Depth Look at Redfin Corp’s (RDFN) Stock Performance

The stock of Redfin Corp (RDFN) has seen a 29.04% increase in the past week, with a 33.62% gain in the past month, and a -22.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.95% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.82% for RDFN’s stock, with a -25.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RDFN is 2.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Redfin Corp (RDFN) is $6.50, which is -$0.27 below the current market price. The public float for RDFN is 110.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.77% of that float. On November 20, 2023, RDFN’s average trading volume was 3.89M shares.

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.07relation to previous closing price of 6.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 29.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-17 that The economic news this week featured falling U.S. inflation and lower mortgage rates. Redfin is reporting an increase in mortgage applications.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDFN Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +29.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, Redfin Corp saw 59.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Nielsen Christopher John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $6.40 back on Nov 15. After this action, Nielsen Christopher John now owns 405,094 shares of Redfin Corp, valued at $63,960 using the latest closing price.

Nielsen Christopher John, the Chief Financial Officer of Redfin Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $5.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Nielsen Christopher John is holding 415,094 shares at $58,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corp stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -175.07, with -10.64 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corp (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Redfin Corp (RDFN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.