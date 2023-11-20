American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.56 in relation to its previous close of 64.12. However, the company has experienced a 1.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that AIG’s 2022 spin-off of Corebridge Financial has been beneficial thus far. Concerns abound over commercial real estate exposure. The firm’s focus on its legacy business lines should continue improving earnings quality and business-level growth.

Is It Worth Investing in American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) Right Now?

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American International Group Inc (AIG) is $72.65, which is $8.17 above the current market price. The public float for AIG is 700.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIG on November 20, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

AIG’s Market Performance

AIG stock saw an increase of 1.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.41% and a quarterly increase of 11.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for American International Group Inc (AIG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for AIG’s stock, with a 12.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $79 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIG Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.45. In addition, American International Group Inc saw 1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, who sale 50,000,000 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Nov 08. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 365,413,892 shares of American International Group Inc, valued at $1,025,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Carbone Kathleen, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of American International Group Inc, sale 7,757 shares at $61.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Carbone Kathleen is holding 0 shares at $475,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc stands at +18.21. The total capital return value is set at 25.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57. Equity return is now at value 9.67, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Based on American International Group Inc (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.50. Total debt to assets is 6.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American International Group Inc (AIG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.