American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is 18.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEO is 1.50.

The public float for AEO is 181.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.78% of that float. On November 20, 2023, AEO’s average trading volume was 4.80M shares.

AEO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) has jumped by 2.30 compared to previous close of 19.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, American Eagle (AEO) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

AEO’s Market Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has seen a 5.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.60% gain in the past month and a 22.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for AEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.15% for AEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 35.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEO Trading at 15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +12.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.24. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw 40.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Foyle Jennifer M., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Oct 13. After this action, Foyle Jennifer M. now owns 232,459 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $510,000 using the latest closing price.

Rempell Michael R, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 2,967 shares at $13.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Rempell Michael R is holding 172,003 shares at $40,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.48 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at +2.51. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 13.32, with 5.75 for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 85.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.09. Total debt to assets is 35.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.