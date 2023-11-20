Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 49 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AMZN is 9.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMZN on November 20, 2023 was 52.42M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has surged by 1.65 when compared to previous closing price of 142.83, but the company has seen a 1.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-11-19 that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) will likely benefit the most now that OpenAI has ousted Sam Altman as its Chief Executive, says Alex Kantrowitz – the Founder of Big Technology. Amazon invested billions in Anthropic In September, the tech behemoth invested about $4.0 billion in Anthropic to expand its footprint in artificial intelligence.

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN’s stock has risen by 1.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.07% and a quarterly rise of 7.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Amazon.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.08% for AMZN’s stock, with a 20.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $160 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +15.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.58. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 72.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Huttenlocher Daniel P, who sale 1,237 shares at the price of $142.83 back on Nov 17. After this action, Huttenlocher Daniel P now owns 23,676 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $176,681 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $140.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 117,404 shares at $70,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 12.53, with 4.39 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.