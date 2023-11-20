Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) is $6.00, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for ADMA is 216.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADMA on November 20, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

ADMA) stock’s latest price update

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.13 in relation to its previous close of 3.97. However, the company has experienced a 7.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-17 that The Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s tenth plasma-collection facility. This is located in Maryland.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA’s stock has risen by 7.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.06% and a quarterly rise of 3.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Adma Biologics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.99% for ADMA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $5 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADMA Trading at 14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +30.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Adma Biologics Inc saw 3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Jerrold B, who purchase 130,000 shares at the price of $3.71 back on Aug 30. After this action, Grossman Jerrold B now owns 443,265 shares of Adma Biologics Inc, valued at $482,144 using the latest closing price.

KWON YOUNG, the Director of Adma Biologics Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that KWON YOUNG is holding 277,401 shares at $97,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.69 for the present operating margin

+22.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adma Biologics Inc stands at -42.77. The total capital return value is set at -14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.01. Equity return is now at value -18.13, with -7.03 for asset returns.

Based on Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA), the company’s capital structure generated 101.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.40. Total debt to assets is 44.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.