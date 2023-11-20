Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) has increased by 8.69 when compared to last closing price of 10.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Mariano Bosch – CEO Emilio Gnecco – CFO Renato Junqueira Pereira – Sugar, Ethanol and Energy VP Vitoria Cabello – IR Officer Conference Call Participants Thiago Duarte – BTG Pactual Larissa Pérez – Itaú BBA Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for waiting.

Is It Worth Investing in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Right Now?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGRO is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGRO is $13.33, which is $1.95 above the current price. The public float for AGRO is 107.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGRO on November 20, 2023 was 480.67K shares.

AGRO’s Market Performance

AGRO stock saw an increase of 11.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.74% and a quarterly increase of 3.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.83% for AGRO’s stock, with a 18.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRO stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for AGRO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AGRO in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $12 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGRO Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO rose by +11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw 37.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+11.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adecoagro S.A. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 12.31, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 119.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.44. Total debt to assets is 43.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.