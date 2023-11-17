ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has decreased by -2.28 when compared to last closing price of 13.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-16 that Software vendors that serve small and medium-sized businesses have gotten hammered by investors recently due to concerning forecasts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is $19.85, which is $6.54 above the current market price. The public float for ZI is 294.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZI on November 17, 2023 was 6.28M shares.

ZI’s Market Performance

The stock of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has seen a 5.72% increase in the past week, with a -22.12% drop in the past month, and a -23.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for ZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.38% for ZI’s stock, with a -38.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $17 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZI Trading at -15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -21.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.03. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -55.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Dasdan Ali, who sale 11,977 shares at the price of $17.27 back on Sep 14. After this action, Dasdan Ali now owns 35,929 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $206,800 using the latest closing price.

Cadambi Sriprasadh, the Chief Accounting Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 9,218 shares at $18.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Cadambi Sriprasadh is holding 0 shares at $167,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 6.12, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.