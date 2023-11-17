WK Kellogg Co (KLG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for KLG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.28% for KLG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WK Kellogg Co (KLG) is $11.50, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for KLG is 71.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KLG on November 17, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

KLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) has increased by 2.45 when compared to last closing price of 11.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-08 that WK Kellogg impressed investors with its first financial report as a standalone company after it was spun off from Kellanova, formerly known as the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), in October. Shares of the cereal giant – whose brands include Kellogg’s, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Brand, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, and Kashi – moved higher as WK Kellogg’s third quarter revenue and earnings topped estimates, up 3.5% at US$10.83.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KLG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for KLG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KLG Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLG rose by +6.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.47. In addition, WK Kellogg Co saw -33.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLG starting from Brice Sherry, who purchase 5,580 shares at the price of $10.77 back on Nov 14. After this action, Brice Sherry now owns 6,185 shares of WK Kellogg Co, valued at $60,077 using the latest closing price.

Barnes-Euresti Norma, the CLO and Secretary of WK Kellogg Co, purchase 4,675 shares at $10.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Barnes-Euresti Norma is holding 7,738 shares at $49,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+23.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for WK Kellogg Co stands at +6.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WK Kellogg Co (KLG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.