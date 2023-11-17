What Recent Market Trends Mean for Standard Lithium Ltd’s (SLI) Stock

In the past week, SLI stock has gone down by -3.44%, with a monthly decline of -13.65% and a quarterly plunge of -27.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.89% for Standard Lithium Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.25% for SLI stock, with a simple moving average of -31.84% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLI is 2.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) is $6.97, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for SLI is 160.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.69% of that float. On November 17, 2023, SLI’s average trading volume was 873.76K shares.

SLI) stock’s latest price update

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.40 in relation to its previous close of 2.52. However, the company has experienced a -3.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Through the years, the decline in lithium prices has been a concern. This correction in the metal is reflected in the poor performance of some of the best lithium stocks.

SLI Trading at -12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd saw -14.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -29.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.93. Equity return is now at value -30.36, with -28.58 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.