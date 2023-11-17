What Recent Market Trends Mean for Southern Company’s (SO) Stock

The stock of Southern Company (SO) has gone up by 3.28% for the week, with a 5.51% rise in the past month and a 3.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for SO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.69% for SO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.70% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is above average at 25.44x. The 36-month beta value for SO is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SO is $72.81, which is $2.54 above than the current price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of SO on November 17, 2023 was 4.21M shares.

SO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has increased by 2.18 when compared to last closing price of 68.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-16 that Texas Instruments is building for the future during a chip industry downturn. Realty Income is out of favor, but the net lease REIT giant keeps getting bigger and better.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $78 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SO Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.96. In addition, Southern Company saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kuczynski Stephen E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $68.39 back on Nov 10. After this action, Kuczynski Stephen E now owns 111,284 shares of Southern Company, valued at $341,950 using the latest closing price.

Kuczynski Stephen E, the CEO, Southern Nuclear of Southern Company, sale 5,000 shares at $66.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Kuczynski Stephen E is holding 116,284 shares at $330,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 9.66, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Southern Company (SO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.