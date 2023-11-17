What Recent Market Trends Mean for Microchip Technology, Inc.’s (MCHP) Stock

In the past week, MCHP stock has gone up by 11.48%, with a monthly gain of 5.35% and a quarterly surge of 3.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Microchip Technology, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.59% for MCHP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.77% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) is 18.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MCHP is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) is $88.99, which is $6.83 above the current market price. The public float for MCHP is 529.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On November 17, 2023, MCHP’s average trading volume was 4.65M shares.

MCHP) stock’s latest price update

Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.41 in relation to its previous close of 82.50. However, the company has experienced a 11.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Microchip (MCHP) introduces TA101, transforming automotive security with TrustAnchor IC for advanced, adaptable protection.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCHP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCHP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MCHP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCHP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCHP Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCHP rose by +11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.24. In addition, Microchip Technology, Inc. saw 16.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCHP starting from Johnson Karlton D, who sale 1,062 shares at the price of $75.20 back on Nov 07. After this action, Johnson Karlton D now owns 2,659 shares of Microchip Technology, Inc., valued at $79,862 using the latest closing price.

Bjornholt James Eric, the Senior VP and CFO of Microchip Technology, Inc., sale 2,363 shares at $78.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Bjornholt James Eric is holding 32,004 shares at $185,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.88 for the present operating margin

+58.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microchip Technology, Inc. stands at +26.52. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.62. Equity return is now at value 38.52, with 15.38 for asset returns.

Based on Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP), the company’s capital structure generated 101.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.33. Total debt to assets is 40.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.