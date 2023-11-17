Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) has gone up by 12.78% for the week, with a 17.41% rise in the past month and a -9.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.01% for WWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.93% for WWR’s stock, with a -21.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for WWR is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WWR is $150.00, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for WWR is 52.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume for WWR on November 17, 2023 was 217.27K shares.

WWR) stock’s latest price update

Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX: WWR)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.88 in comparison to its previous close of 0.59, however, the company has experienced a 12.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-15 that Westwater Resources Inc (NYSE-A:WWR) booked a net loss of $3.5 million in the third quarter to end September 2023, in line with the $3.5 million loss booked in the corresponding period a year earlier. The loss per share was $0.07, as it was in the third quarter of 2022.

WWR Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +18.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR rose by +12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6201. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc saw -16.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

The total capital return value is set at -8.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -8.03, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Based on Westwater Resources Inc (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.