Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ: WLDS)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.11 in comparison to its previous close of 0.37, however, the company has experienced a -23.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-09 that Penny stocks, those listed at under $5 per share, are the wild west of the stock market. They’re the ones your typical market newbie brags about at family reunions, boasting he turned spare change into a mini-windfall.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WLDS is 11.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLDS on November 17, 2023 was 271.66K shares.

WLDS’s Market Performance

WLDS stock saw a decrease of -23.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -49.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -76.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.64% for Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.12% for WLDS’s stock, with a -65.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLDS Trading at -54.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.71%, as shares sank -40.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS fell by -22.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5411. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd saw -25.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12342.22 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd stands at -14435.56. The total capital return value is set at -101.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.40. Equity return is now at value -246.30, with -168.78 for asset returns.

Based on Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -148.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.