VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)’s stock price has decreased by -6.81 compared to its previous closing price of 6.17. However, the company has seen a -11.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-11-14 that It’s another bad week for electric vehicle stocks. While Tesla shares have jumped, other smaller companies in the industry dropped.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) is $9.00, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for VFS is 31.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFS on November 17, 2023 was 5.18M shares.

VFS’s Market Performance

VFS stock saw a decrease of -11.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.69% and a quarterly a decrease of -62.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.07% for VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.14% for VFS stock, with a simple moving average of -53.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for VFS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VFS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFS Trading at -40.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw -42.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.38, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.