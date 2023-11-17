Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) by analysts is $19.88, which is $15.7 above the current market price. The public float for VIGL is 12.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.05% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of VIGL was 44.10K shares.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL)’s stock price has plunge by -37.33relation to previous closing price of 6.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -24.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Gray, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

VIGL’s Market Performance

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) has seen a -24.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -39.51% decline in the past month and a -20.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.81% for VIGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.40% for VIGL’s stock, with a -50.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIGL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for VIGL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for VIGL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $23 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIGL Trading at -34.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -43.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIGL fell by -24.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Vigil Neuroscience Inc saw -66.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIGL starting from Papapetropoulos Spyros, who sale 300 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Nov 18. After this action, Papapetropoulos Spyros now owns 4,000 shares of Vigil Neuroscience Inc, valued at $4,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIGL

The total capital return value is set at -48.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.51. Equity return is now at value -46.19, with -42.13 for asset returns.

Based on Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.