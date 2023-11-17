Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) has surged by 4.23 when compared to previous closing price of 5.91, but the company has seen a 10.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-06 that John Ciampaglia, Sprott Asset Management CEO, joins ‘Fast Money’ to talk the Uranium market, the benefits of nuclear energy and the need for energy security.

, and the 36-month beta value for UEC is at 1.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UEC is $7.02, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for UEC is 378.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.61% of that float. The average trading volume for UEC on November 17, 2023 was 8.37M shares.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC stock saw an increase of 10.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.89% and a quarterly increase of 60.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.15% for Uranium Energy Corp (UEC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.15% for UEC’s stock, with a 61.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEC stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for UEC by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for UEC in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UEC Trading at 14.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC rose by +10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp saw 58.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from OBARA PAT, who sale 4,877 shares at the price of $6.07 back on Nov 16. After this action, OBARA PAT now owns 788,000 shares of Uranium Energy Corp, valued at $29,620 using the latest closing price.

OBARA PAT, the Chief Financial Officer of Uranium Energy Corp, sale 37,755 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that OBARA PAT is holding 792,877 shares at $228,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.46 for the present operating margin

+17.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp stands at -2.01. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.69. Equity return is now at value -0.69, with -0.61 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.