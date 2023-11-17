Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Airbnb Inc’s (ABNB) Stock

The stock of Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has gone up by 9.31% for the week, with a 3.36% rise in the past month and a 0.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.83% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.92% for ABNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.68% for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ABNB is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABNB is $133.65, which is $7.37 above the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 409.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.12% of that float. The average trading volume for ABNB on November 17, 2023 was 6.90M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 128.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-11-16 that “People don’t want to stay in a shared space.”

ABNB Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.54. In addition, Airbnb Inc saw 47.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Gebbia Joseph, who sale 499,999 shares at the price of $125.35 back on Nov 14. After this action, Gebbia Joseph now owns 500,022 shares of Airbnb Inc, valued at $62,674,829 using the latest closing price.

Blecharczyk Nathan, the Chief Strategy Officer of Airbnb Inc, sale 17,445 shares at $125.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Blecharczyk Nathan is holding 922,615 shares at $2,186,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 74.47, with 29.11 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.