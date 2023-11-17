Understanding the 12.38% Volatility Levels of NuScale Power Corporation’s (SMR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has gone up by 11.06% for the week, with a -54.17% drop in the past month and a -65.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.38% for SMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.00% for SMR stock, with a simple moving average of -68.39% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for SMR is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMR is $10.00, which is $7.69 above than the current price. The public float for SMR is 51.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.51% of that float. The average trading volume of SMR on November 17, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

SMR) stock’s latest price update

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR)’s stock price has decreased by -13.81 compared to its previous closing price of 2.68. However, the company has seen a 11.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-10 that PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NuScale management is scheduled to conduct one-on-one/small group meetings with institutional investors at several conferences in Nov. and Dec. 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMR Trading at -49.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.15%, as shares sank -48.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMR rose by +11.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, NuScale Power Corporation saw -77.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMR starting from Colbert Chris, who sale 75,585 shares at the price of $5.77 back on Oct 13. After this action, Colbert Chris now owns 0 shares of NuScale Power Corporation, valued at $436,216 using the latest closing price.

Fujino Shinji, the Director of NuScale Power Corporation, sale 5,249 shares at $5.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Fujino Shinji is holding 0 shares at $31,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1948.45 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuScale Power Corporation stands at -219.54. The total capital return value is set at -97.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.69. Equity return is now at value -50.05, with -14.65 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

In summary, NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.