Understanding the 1.73% Volatility Levels of Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s (ADM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) has gone up by 2.44% for the week, with a -0.81% drop in the past month and a -10.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.73% for ADM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.40% for ADM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.93% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) is above average at 10.29x. The 36-month beta value for ADM is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADM is $92.68, which is $18.76 above than the current price. The public float for ADM is 529.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume of ADM on November 17, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

ADM) stock’s latest price update

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 74.24. However, the company has seen a 2.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that The Summer, 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. Dogcatcher’s quest to sniff-out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 11/8/23. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. Three of the 68 are not listed on U.S. exchanges. Their data was excluded. 58 dividend yielding stocks led those 68 industry leaders and ranged 0.19% to 9.56% in annual-yield and ranged -1.29% to 54.34% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 11/8/23 reckoning.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $92 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADM Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.19. In addition, Archer Daniels Midland Co. saw -20.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from Strader Fruit Molly L, who sale 1,455 shares at the price of $86.80 back on Jul 26. After this action, Strader Fruit Molly L now owns 10,809 shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co., valued at $126,294 using the latest closing price.

FINDLAY D CAMERON, the Senior Vice President of Archer Daniels Midland Co., sale 26,197 shares at $93.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that FINDLAY D CAMERON is holding 284,987 shares at $2,449,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+6.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archer Daniels Midland Co. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.54. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 6.94 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), the company’s capital structure generated 42.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.76. Total debt to assets is 17.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.