Udemy Inc’s (UDMY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, UDMY stock has gone up by 7.94%, with a monthly gain of 42.33% and a quarterly surge of 30.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.09% for Udemy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.37% for UDMY’s stock, with a 38.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for Udemy Inc (UDMY) by analysts is $14.55, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for UDMY is 65.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.86% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of UDMY was 607.76K shares.

UDMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) has jumped by 1.49 compared to previous close of 13.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that These companies showed the market meaningful improvement in key areas, which is why the stocks climbed. All five have opportunities to continue improving from here.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDMY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UDMY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UDMY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UDMY Trading at 38.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +52.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDMY rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, Udemy Inc saw 32.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDMY starting from Qiu Richard, who sale 9,672 shares at the price of $13.50 back on Nov 15. After this action, Qiu Richard now owns 534,082 shares of Udemy Inc, valued at $130,572 using the latest closing price.

Qiu Richard, the President, New Ventures of Udemy Inc, sale 200 shares at $13.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Qiu Richard is holding 543,754 shares at $2,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.99 for the present operating margin

+56.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Udemy Inc stands at -24.46. The total capital return value is set at -40.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.84. Equity return is now at value -39.64, with -18.98 for asset returns.

Based on Udemy Inc (UDMY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.84. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Udemy Inc (UDMY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.