U.S. Bancorp. (USB) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, USB stock has gone up by 10.06%, with a monthly gain of 11.84% and a quarterly surge of 1.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.25% for USB stock, with a simple moving average of 3.62% for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE: USB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USB is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted by analysts for USB is $40.33, which is $2.88 above the current price. The public float for USB is 1.55B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USB on November 17, 2023 was 12.01M shares.

USB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE: USB) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 37.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Americans are increasingly worried about job losses, and long-term inflation expectations are at a 12-year high. Leading economic indicators suggest a potential recession within three months, while unemployment is predicted to rise, and stagflation is a concern. A-rated ultra-yielding SWANs are a great way to invest money wisely during a high uncertainty period. Rock-solid balance sheets, great risk management, and safe ultra-yield is always in fashion.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for USB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for USB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USB Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +13.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB rose by +10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.48. In addition, U.S. Bancorp. saw -14.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from Welsh Timothy A, who sale 13,816 shares at the price of $39.79 back on Aug 10. After this action, Welsh Timothy A now owns 119,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp., valued at $549,780 using the latest closing price.

DOLAN TERRANCE R, the Vice Chair & CFO of U.S. Bancorp., sale 26,000 shares at $39.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that DOLAN TERRANCE R is holding 166,992 shares at $1,033,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp. stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp. (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 142.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.83. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U.S. Bancorp. (USB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.