Trading Update: Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Stock Endures 5.62% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) has seen a 0.66% increase in the past week, with a -0.65% drop in the past month, and a -1.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for STXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.13% for STXS’s stock, with a -15.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and the 36-month beta value for STXS is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for STXS is $4.20, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for STXS is 68.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume for STXS on November 17, 2023 was 172.32K shares.

The stock of Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) has increased by 6.29 when compared to last closing price of 1.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Stereotaxis was forced to do a human trial for its Magic catheter before it can get CE Mark. This is starting in a few weeks. Stereotaxis will soon submit a PMA for FDA approval of the Magic catheter 180 days after submission. China is set to approve Genesis in Q1 of next year.

Analysts’ Opinion of STXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STXS stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for STXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STXS in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $6 based on the research report published on July 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STXS Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STXS rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5235. In addition, Stereotaxis Inc saw -26.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STXS starting from Isaac Paul J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Nov 14. After this action, Isaac Paul J now owns 2,672,807 shares of Stereotaxis Inc, valued at $14,500 using the latest closing price.

Isaac Paul J, the Director of Stereotaxis Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Isaac Paul J is holding 2,662,807 shares at $14,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.71 for the present operating margin

+65.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stereotaxis Inc stands at -64.99. The total capital return value is set at -45.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.25. Equity return is now at value -68.79, with -39.42 for asset returns.

Based on Stereotaxis Inc (STXS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.