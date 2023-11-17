Trading Update: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) Stock Endures 1.61% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) has gone down by -6.98% for the week, with a 0.78% rise in the past month and a -5.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.61% for DLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.90% for DLB stock, with a simple moving average of -2.72% for the last 200 days.

Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE: DLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by analysts is $98.00, which is $16.96 above the current market price. The public float for DLB is 58.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of DLB was 586.92K shares.

DLB) stock’s latest price update

Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE: DLB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.67 in relation to its previous close of 87.77. However, the company has experienced a -6.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Dolby Laboratories (DLB) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

DLB Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLB fell by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.49. In addition, Dolby Laboratories Inc saw 14.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLB starting from YEAMAN KEVIN J, who sale 9,030 shares at the price of $82.32 back on Oct 17. After this action, YEAMAN KEVIN J now owns 51,879 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc, valued at $743,359 using the latest closing price.

YEAMAN KEVIN J, the President and CEO of Dolby Laboratories Inc, sale 18,060 shares at $82.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that YEAMAN KEVIN J is holding 51,879 shares at $1,492,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.33 for the present operating margin

+88.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dolby Laboratories Inc stands at +14.68. The total capital return value is set at 8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.46. Equity return is now at value 8.72, with 7.06 for asset returns.

Based on Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.22. Total debt to assets is 1.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.