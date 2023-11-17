Trading Update: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Stock Endures 3.34% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, CCCS stock has gone up by 3.00%, with a monthly decline of -9.51% and a quarterly surge of 6.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for CCCS’s stock, with a 9.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCCS is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) is $13.21, which is $1.89 above the current market price. The public float for CCCS is 149.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On November 17, 2023, CCCS’s average trading volume was 2.73M shares.

CCCS) stock’s latest price update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.09relation to previous closing price of 11.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that CCC Intelligent Solutions had a strong 3Q23, with total revenue growing 11.3% and exceeding consensus estimates. CCCS launched several new products, including Impact Dynamics and CCC Amplify, which are expected to drive growth and increase customer adoption. The Parts segment of CCCS saw positive developments with the addition of new Lexus and Toyota dealers, strengthening its position in the market.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $14 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCCS Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc saw 30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from Wei Eric, who sale 69,875,000 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Nov 13. After this action, Wei Eric now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, valued at $706,177,712 using the latest closing price.

Young Lauren, the Director of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, sale 69,875,000 shares at $10.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Young Lauren is holding 0 shares at $706,177,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+63.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value -5.75, with -3.51 for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.97. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.